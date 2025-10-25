Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

