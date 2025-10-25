Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for Mattel FY2025 Earnings

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Mattel has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 479.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

