Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Chubb Earnings

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.16.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $281.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average is $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 331.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 153.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 48,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 40.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.