RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $178.79 on Friday. RTX has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

