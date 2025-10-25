Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

RHP stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

