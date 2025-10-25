Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Trading Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

