Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 109,693,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,376% from the average daily volume of 4,430,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.86.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

