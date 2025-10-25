Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $55.45 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,975,735.82. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,055,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 822,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 675,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 557,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 603,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 464,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

