SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 599.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

