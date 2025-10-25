Seamount Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

