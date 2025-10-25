Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lower Earnings for Deckers Outdoor

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5,481.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 153,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

