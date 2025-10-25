Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of TSE:WCN Q4 Earnings

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$247.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$236.00 and a 1-year high of C$284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$245.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$256.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick J. Shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$258.01, for a total value of C$1,290,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,304.04. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.