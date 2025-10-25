Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of TSE:WCN Q4 Earnings

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$247.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$236.00 and a 1-year high of C$284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$245.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$256.19.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$258.01, for a total value of C$1,290,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,304.04. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

