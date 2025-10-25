Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for Netflix Q1 Earnings

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will earn $7.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

