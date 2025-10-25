Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for WCN Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $176.76 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $185.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

