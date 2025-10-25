Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Liberty Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.3%

LBRT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 825,759 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 708,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 584,774 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.