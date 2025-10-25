SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

