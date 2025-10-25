Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $265.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

