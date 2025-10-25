Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Sekisui Chemical Trading Down 2.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company offers LCD fine particles, photosensitive materials, semiconductor materials, optical film, industrial tapes; interlayer films for laminated glass, resins for vehicle use, rubber molded products, heat release materials, decorative plastic sheets, carbon fiber reinforced plastic composite mold materials, and polyvinyl alcohol resin; and adhesives, polyolefin foams, packaging tapes, plastic containers, functional tatami, and hygiene materials.

