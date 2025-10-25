Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,757 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 82.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,849 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,770 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Transocean by 14.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 95,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 95,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

