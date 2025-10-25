Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shaftesbury Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

