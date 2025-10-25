Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,500 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STSSW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

