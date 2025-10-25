Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.71. 84,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 225,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.43 million during the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Shimano has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.410-2.410 EPS.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

