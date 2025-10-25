Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHBI

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

SHBI stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $526.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,680. This represents a 28.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.