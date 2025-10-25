Short Interest in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Expands By 50.6%

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

NYSEARCA:QDVO opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.31 million and a P/E ratio of 35.30. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential.

