Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $825,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.