Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 95,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 772% from the average daily volume of 11,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

