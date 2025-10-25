Single Point Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $265.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

