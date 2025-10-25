SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.61. 2,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
