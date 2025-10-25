Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.26. 27,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 35,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Get Solvay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SLVYY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on Solvay

Solvay Stock Performance

About Solvay

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.