Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 6,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 4.9%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
