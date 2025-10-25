Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SBSI opened at $27.43 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.