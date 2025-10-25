Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Has $126.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173,942 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.3% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

