Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,433.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

