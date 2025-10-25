Stifel Canada Expects Stronger Earnings for Capstone Copper

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. Raymond James Financial raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

