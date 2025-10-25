Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Forecast for TFPM Earnings

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TFPM opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

