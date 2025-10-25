Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 287,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 130,668 call options.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TeraWulf by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in TeraWulf by 966.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,729 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WULF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TeraWulf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

