Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.3%

SHO opened at $9.12 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 455.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 92.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 1,292,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $844,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 19,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $1,997,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

