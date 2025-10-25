Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

