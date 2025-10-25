Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. Arete Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. Arete lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $255.12 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

