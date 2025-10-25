Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 145,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 77,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.87.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity.

