Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 182.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,661.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $351,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $311,388,000 after acquiring an additional 939,227 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 920,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,547.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 919,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

