Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Telefónica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

