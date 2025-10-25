Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $30.30 on Friday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $139,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 76.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 743.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.