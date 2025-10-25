Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenax Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TENX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

