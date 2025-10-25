Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Strong Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $449.40 and last traded at $448.98. 125,661,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 101,762,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.97.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.03.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

