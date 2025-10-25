Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price objective on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.92. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.