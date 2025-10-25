Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

