Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $532,360,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,323,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,450,000 after purchasing an additional 977,127 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

