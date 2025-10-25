TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.24. 107,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 102,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TOP Financial Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TOP Financial Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

