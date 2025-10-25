Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Trading 14.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Up 14.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

